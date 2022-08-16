Prateik Babbar, Simi Chahal’s ‘Tere Bajjon’ is an emotional rollercoaster

The teaser of the upcoming song Tere Bajjon, featuring Bollywood actor Prateik Babbar and Punjabi actress Simi Chahal, was released on Tuesday. The song is about love, the one that can be felt and perceived differently.

Judging from the teaser, the song looks like an emotional rollercoaster with an appealing modern tale about relationships that don’t always transcend to the next level despite the existence of love.

The teaser shows Prateik and Simi’s chemistry, but with a heartfelt conclusion to the narrative of ‘To love is to let go.’

The love track has been crooned by playback singer Shreya Ghoshal. Jatinder Shah has taken the onus for composing the song and directing the video with popular lyricist Kumaar penning the lyrics.

The song is set to hit the airwaves on August 18 under the label of VYRL Punjabi.

Talking about Prateik, the actor was recently seen in films like Bachchhan Paandey’ and Cobalt Blue’ with the former tanking at the box-office thereby setting the road for two tough box-office pulls in line for Akshay Kumar with Samrat Prithviraj’ and Raksha Bandhan’.

While Samrat Prithviraj’ bombed at the box-office, Raksha Bandhan’ too is finding it difficult to attract the audience to the theatres.