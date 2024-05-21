Prabhu Deva, Mohan Babu, Vishnu Manchu dazzle on Cannes red carpet with ‘Kannappa’ team

Stars of the upcoming film ‘Kannappa’ added a touch of glamour to the Cannes Film Festival as they strutted down the legendary red carpet. Director and choreographer Prabhu Deva, along with producer Mohan Babu and actor Vishnu Manchu, made heads turn with their impeccable style. Vishnu was accompanied by his wife, Viranica, adding an extra dash of elegance to the occasion.

The team including Prabhu Deva didn’t shy away from sharing their Cannes experience on social media. Vishnu took to Instagram, delighting fans with photos and videos of their Cannes adventure. Dressed to impress in sleek black attire, they truly epitomized sophistication.

The official ‘Kannappa’ page also treated fans to a glimpse of the team’s red carpet moment. The excitement was palpable as they prepared to unveil the teaser of their much-anticipated film at the prestigious festival.

Cannes, known for its glitz and glamour, serves as the perfect backdrop for such grand events. The festival, held annually in France, is a beacon for filmmakers and cinephiles alike, showcasing the best in global cinema.

‘Kannappa’ holds a special place at Cannes this year, with the team gearing up for the teaser launch. Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory, the film boasts a star-studded cast including Mohanlal, R Sarathkumar, Brahmanandam, and more. Prabhas and Akshay Kumar are also ready to make special appearances, adding to the film’s allure.

As the 77th edition of Cannes unfolds, the excitement only continues to build. Meanwhile, back home, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting hosted the inaugural Bharat Parva, showcasing India’s rich culture and cinema on the global stage. With over 250 delegates in attendance, the event was a true celebration of India’s vibrant heritage.

The evening saw mesmerizing performances and a delectable spread of fusion cuisine, captivating the Cannes delegates. Additionally, posters for the upcoming International Film Festival of India (IFFI) and the World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES) were unveiled, setting the stage for more cinematic brilliance in the days to come.