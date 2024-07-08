Prabhas and ‘Train to Busan’ actor Ma Dong-Seok to star in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Spirit’

As Prabhas basks in the success of ‘Kalki 2898 AD,’ he gears up for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next project, ‘Spirit,’ marking his 25th film—a milestone close to his heart. Recent rumors swirling around the internet suggest that South Korean star Ma Dong-Seok, renowned for hits like ‘Train to Busan’ and Marvel’s ‘Eternals,’ may play the antagonist in this Prabhas starrer, further igniting fan excitement. Reports also hint at Korean stunt choreographers joining the ‘Spirit’ team, emphasizing its pan-Asian appeal.

Ma Dong-Seok, also known as Don Lee, boasts an impressive filmography beyond ‘Train to Busan,’ including titles like ‘The Outlaws’, ‘Unstoppable’, ‘The Cop’, ‘The Devil’, ‘The Gangster’, ‘Derailed’, ‘The Bad Guys: Reign of Chaos’, and MCU’s ‘Eternals.’ Recognized for his adeptness in action and martial arts roles, Ma Dong-Seok has also shared his affection for Hello Kitty on Instagram.

Debuting in 2004 with ‘Dance with the Wind,’ Ma Dong-Seok has starred in diverse roles, from ‘The Good, the Bad, the Weird’ to ‘Insadong Scandal’ and ‘Perfect Game.’ His breakout in ‘Train to Busan’ brought him global acclaim, while his portrayal in ‘Eternals’ showcased his boxing skills, aiming to inspire as the ‘first Korean superhero,’ Gilgamesh, deeply intertwined with Angelina Jolie’s character, Thena.

While official confirmation from the ‘Spirit’ production team is pending, anticipation among fans is palpable. Director Sandeep Vanga Reddy has teased the first look reveal of ‘Spirit’ on October 23, coinciding with Prabhas’ birthday. Described as the journey of an earnest cop, the film promises Prabhas in a formidable role, backed by T-Series and Sandeep Vanga’s direction. ‘Spirit’ is ready for a multilingual release including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Japanese, Chinese, and Korean.

Recently seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan in Nag Ashwin’s pan-Indian venture, ‘Kalki 2898 AD,’ Prabhas is set to reprise his role in its sequel. Meanwhile, Ma Dong-Seok’s recent appearances include the Netflix film ‘Badland Hunters’ and the theatrical release ‘The Roundup: Punishment.’