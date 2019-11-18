After Chopra sisters, Priyanka and Parineeti dubbed for Elsa and Anna in the Hindi version of the Frozen 2, actor Maniesh Paul also joined the Frozen universe.

Maniesh has dubbed for the character of Kristoff in the Hindi version of Hollywood animated film Frozen 2, reported IANS.

“It’s extremely overwhelming to be the voice of Kristoff. My daughter is such a huge fan of the franchise that I must admit that it took me some time to compose myself and understand that I was doing this for her. I hope that audiences love this side of me as they revel in the most-awaited Disney film of the year,” Maniesh said.

Disney India had roped in various other stars to give their voice in different languages. Actress Shruti Haasan has lent her voice to the character of Elsa in the Tamil version whereas Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni will dub for the character of baby Elsa in the Telugu-dubbed version of Frozen 2.

According to the Disney franchise, the second part promises to be more intense as it traces the pasts of Princesses Anna and Elsa, voiced by Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel in Hollywood version, respectively, and piece together their present.

Directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee, Frozen 2 will release in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on November 22.