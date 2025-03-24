Pooja Hegde drops ‘Kanimaa’: The hookstep queen strikes again!

Pooja Hegde has done it again! If you’ve been grooving to ‘ButtaBomma’, ‘Arabic Kuthu’, or ‘Ramuloo Ramulaa’, get ready because her latest track ‘Kanimaa’ from ‘Retro’ is here—and it’s already taking over the internet.

Known for delivering chartbuster songs with killer hooksteps, Pooja Hegde has built a reputation for making dance numbers go viral. Whether it’s her flawless moves or her infectious energy, fans can’t seem to get enough of her on the dance floor.

And with ‘Kanimaa’, Pooja Hegde proving once again why she’s the undisputed ‘Hookstep Queen’!

The ‘Kanimaa’ wave

The moment ‘Kanimaa’ dropped, social media lit up. Fans were quick to praise Pooja’s effortless dance style, comparing her moves to flowing water—graceful yet powerful. The track has that perfect mix of upbeat rhythm and catchy choreography, making it the next big sensation for reels and dance covers.

People are already calling it “vibe material,” and we all know what that means—it’s going straight to everyone’s party playlists! Whether you’re a die-hard Pooja fan or just love a good dance track, ‘Kanimaa’ is impossible to ignore.

What’s next for Pooja?

‘Retro’, directed by K Subbaraj, is all ready to hit the screens on May 1, with Pooja sharing the screen with Suriya. The film promises to be a full-on entertainer, and ‘Kanimaa’ is just a sneak peek of the energy she’s bringing.

But that’s not all! Pooja is also busy shooting for ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’, alongside Varun Dhawan. Currently filming in Rishikesh, the project is expected to be a refreshing love story with a unique twist.