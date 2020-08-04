In an exclusive partnership with iconic kids magazine Tinkle by Amar Chitra Katha Pvt Ltd, POGO brings to its fans the comic book version of its all-new animated show ‘Titoo-Har Jawaab Ka Sawaal Hu’.

The digital comic adaptation of the show was launched on Monday, August 3. Kids and parents can access and read the fortnightly comic on the Tinkle app, Amar Chitra Katha app, and Magzter app, available for iOS and Android devices.

Speaking on the collaboration, Preeti Vyas, President and CEO, Amar Chitra Katha Pvt Ltd, said, “At Tinkle, we take great pride in creating and publishing stories that entertain, engage and enlighten young readers. Over the past 40 years, we have collaborated with a multitude of characters and properties and in 2020 we are thrilled to bring this fresh little character Titoo from POGO to the pages of our magazine for a few special issues.”

Abhishek Dutta, South Asia Network Head for Cartoon Network and POGO, added, “We are thrilled to collaborate with India’s popular comic books brand Tinkle for our brand-new show Titoo. With this partnership, we aim to bring a multiplatform experience for our young audience. We believe that the kids will love the 8-year-old boy’s hilarious yet lovable antics and will enjoy reading about the relatable situations and endearing characters in the comic series, as much as they’ll love watching them on television!”

Launched on 27 July, ‘Titoo – Har Jawaab Ka Sawaal Hu’ follows the daily escapades of the witty eight-year-old Titoo. He is a good-hearted, intelligent kid who loves to help everyone, but inadvertently manages to brew even more trouble.