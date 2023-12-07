Pellissery has created grand spectacle with ‘Malaikottai Vaaliban’: Mohanlal

The teaser of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s upcoming period drama ‘Malaikottai Vaaliban’ was unveiled on Wednesday.

The film marks the first collaboration between acclaimed director Lijo Jose Pellissery and Mohanlal.

Superstar Mohanlal said that Lijo has created a grand spectacle with the film.

The film is scripted by P S Rafeeque, who has earlier worked with Lijo in movies like ‘Nayakan’ and ‘Amen’.

“The captain of the ship, Lijo has created a grand spectacle, a glimpse of which the audience will be able to see in this teaser,” Mohanlal said.

Lijo Jose Pellissery said: “For me, the process of finalising a theme doesn’t originate from the pressure to create the next big hit; it’s a natural progression.

“The basic idea of ‘Malaikottai Vaaliban’ began germinating within me a couple of years ago and then metamorphosed into a comprehensive plot.

“A writer like Rafeeq expanded that world, and it was only then that we realised Lalettan (Mohanlal) was the perfect fit for that role.”

The film is produced by John & Mary Creative, Century Films, Maxlab & Saregama

“As a long-time acquaintance of Mohanlal, when I decided to foray into filmmaking, I naturally wanted to have him in the lead role.

“When a talented director like Lijo joins hands with Mohanlal, we can expect an entertainer that the people will love for sure,” says Shibu Baby John.

Madhu Neelakandan handles the cinematography while the music of the film is by Prashanth Pillai.

‘Malaikottai Vaaliban’ will grace the screens on January 25, 2024.