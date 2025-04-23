‘The Royals’ Trailer: Zeenat, Ishaan & Bhumi lead a glorious royal love story!

The trailer for ‘The Royals’ has finally dropped, and it’s everything fans could hope for and more!

Directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, this new Netflix series is set in the grand yet fading city of Morpur, blending romance, drama, and a touch of royal flair.

The series features an ensemble cast, including Bollywood legends like Zeenat Aman, alongside the dynamic Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter.

Also joining the lineup are stars like Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Dino Morea, Milind Soman, Chunky Panday, and many others.

‘The Royals’ trailer offers a glimpse into the world of Morpur, where a charming but troubled prince and a determined CEO must work together to save the monarchy.

There’s a clear spark of chemistry between the two leads, with hints of romance weaving through the drama. It’s the perfect setup for a modern-day rom-com, set against the backdrop of royal traditions and modern aspirations.

Catch ‘The Royals’ trailer here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman, known for her iconic roles in Bollywood, spoke about her excitement for the project, saying, “I find myself as passionate as ever about embracing new roles and opportunities. ‘The Royals’ has been both refreshing and creatively fulfilling. Collaborating with vibrant young talents, brimming with energy and fresh perspectives, ensured that every moment on set was lively and engaging.”

Bhumi Pednekar, who plays the fierce and ambitious Sophia, also shared her enthusiasm for the role. “Playing Sophia felt like stepping into a world that’s both aspirational and deeply relatable. She’s fierce, ambitious, and emotionally honest — qualities I’ve always been drawn to,” Pednekar said.

Ishaan Khatter, who plays Maharaja Aviraaj, had a blast working alongside such legendary actors. “To share the screen with such accomplished talents has been inspiring and a joy. ‘The Royals’ is a fresh, modern-day rom-com – zany, unpredictable, and packed with surprises. There’s love, drama, humor – something for everyone,” he shared.

Khatter described his character as “the most frustratingly charming” role he’s ever taken on, teasing fans with his charming, yet flawed portrayal of the royal heir.

Set to premiere on Netflix on May 9, ‘The Royals’ is shaping up to be the next binge-worthy series.