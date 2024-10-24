Payal Kapadia and Anurag Kashyap push for Indie film support

As anticipation builds for the Indian release of the film ‘All We Imagine As Light’, its director is candidly addressing the challenges faced by independent cinema in the country. In a recent interview with News 18, Payal Kapadia reflected on remarks of fellow director Anurag Kashyap, concerning the lack of institutional support for indie films in India, particularly in light of her own experiences with funding and distribution.

Anurag Kashyap expressed his frustration over the perceived neglect of independent filmmakers during a discussion on recent success of Payal Kapadia at the Cannes Film Festival. While celebrating her achievements, he pointed out that the film industry’s support for such artistic endeavors is dwindling.

“To be honest, I don’t know what can bring about change. We need structural changes in the industry, opportunities for independent filmmakers, grants that they can apply for, or some kind of support system,” Kapadia echoed Kashyap’s sentiments.

The conversation took a poignant turn as Kapadia highlighted a crucial issue: the distribution of independent films. “I’m not just talking about the support needed in making an independent film. The bigger question is, how do you distribute a film like that?” she asked. She expressed gratitude for Spirit Media’s involvement in distributing ‘All We Imagine As Light’, emphasizing the importance of having a reliable partner to ensure that her film reaches a wider audience across multiple cities in India.

Kashyap’s concerns reflect a broader issue within the Indian film industry, where the lack of adequate support for independent films is increasingly alarming. He argued that while filmmakers like Kapadia deserve recognition for their talents, the systemic barriers make it difficult for their works to gain the traction they need at home.

“I get very sad when they call it ‘India@Cannes’. This is a boost… a shot in the arm for a lot of independent filmmakers, but their victory is their own,” he noted.

Kapadia’s Cannes victory was possible in part by foreign funding, a point that Kashyap underscored when he remarked, “Payal Kapadia’s film happened because of the French fund. India did not even give the rebate promised to that film. Still, it has not been given.”

In addition, Kashyap pointed out the funding challenges faced by other independent filmmakers, such as Sandhya Suri and Karan Kandhari, whose projects also relied on international support. He lamented, “India just likes to take credit for a lot of things. They do not even support these films to release in cinema in India.”