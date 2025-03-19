Park Min Young considers leading remake of a Japanese thriller series

K-drama queen, Park Min Young is considering returning to the small screen with a thrilling remake. The ‘What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim’ actress is in talks to lead the Korean adaptation of a thrilling Japanese drama. The upcoming drama is titled ‘Siren.’

On March 18, reports surfaced that Park Min Young will take on the lead role in the upcoming drama ‘Siren.’ In response, a representative from her side issued a statement. “It is one of the projects she has received an offer for and is currently reviewing.” The drama is going to be a remake of the hit Japanese thriller, “Kôri no sekai” (also known as ‘Ice World’). The original version starred Yutaka Takenouchi and Nanako Matsushima.

The storyline follows an insurance investigator working for Ross Insurance. The invigilator unexpectedly becomes entangled in a mysterious case involving the suspicious death of a female teacher. As the protagonist gets more and more involved in the case, he uncovers a series of hidden secrets. The string of discoveries led him to question everything he thought he knew. The original 1999 drama emerged as a major hit for its layered plot and tightly-knit plot.

Meanwhile, the title of the Korean adaptation draws inspiration from Greek Mythology. Sires were underwater creatures who lured and manipulated soldiers to their deaths with their enchanting voices. Moreover, the title hints towards themes of deception and manipulation as a femme fatale manoeuvres the plot. While Park Min Young has yet to greenlight the drama, fans are curious to see her lead the thriller. Recently, the actress captured fans with her performance in the thriller series, ‘Marry My Husband.’

On the other hand, Park Min Young is currently busy wrapping up the upcoming drama ‘The Confidence Man KR.’ Meanwhile, the drama is the Korean adaptation of the hit Japanese series ‘The Confidence Man JP.’

