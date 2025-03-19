Kim Soo Hyun issues another statement over allegations involving Kim Sae Ron

‘Queen of Tears’ star Kim Soo Hyun finds himself in a controversy involving the late actress Kim Sae Ron. Recently, the actress’ aunt stated that Soo Hyun was in a relationship with Sae Ron for six years. She claimed that when they started dating, Sae Ron was only 15 while Soo Hyun was 27 years old. Her aunt also accused Soo Hyun and his agency, GOLD MEDALIST of financial misconduct. She also accused them of not supporting Sae Ron during her 2022 DUI scandal.

As the exposé escalates, old pictures, posts, interviews, and text exchanges concerning Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron emerges. An old interview of Soo Hyun with the-then-child-actress Kim Yoo Jung has also been going viral. Moreover, Soo Hyun’s birthday and Sae Ron’s death coincided. The ‘Queen of Tears’ actor’s deleted celebratory post has resurfaced, fuelling criticism.

Following this, the actor’s agency, GOLD MEDALIST issued a lengthy statement. While they have acknowledged that Soo Hyun and Sae Ron were in a relationship, it was not during her minor years. Moreover, the statement denied the actor’s involvement in her debt case. The agency also claims that the legal notice to the actress was for procedural purposes and for her pressuring her. The agency also stated that it is willing to furnish evidence against the claims. It has also slammed the YouTube channel Garo Research Institute for trying to villainise Soo Hyun. Now, the agency has issued another comprehensive addressing the claims against Kim Soo Hyun.

Recently, at a press conference, late actress Kim Sae Ron’s family stated that the actor’s agency sent her a notice. The notice claimed that if she posted a photo similar to the one posted on March 24 on social media, if she contacted any of the actors from the agency, or if ‘Queen of Tears’ suffered any damage, Kim Sae Ron would be liable for full compensation. In response, the agency shared the original text of the certification of contents. For the unversed, Sae Ron previously posted a picture with Soo Hyun but subsequently deleted it.

In their statement, GOLD MEDALIST wrote, “As can be confirmed through the certification of contents, our company did not demand any compensation from Kim Sae Ron for damages related to [the drama]. It is also impossible to claim compensation for damages for posting photos on social media or contacting agency actors.

The reason we sent the second certification of contents was to provide Kim Sae Ron with a more accurate explanation of the certification of contents. As stated in our previous statement, we sent a notice by mail to inform Kim Sae Ron that our claims against her were in a “non-recoverable” state, allowing us to write off the debt and eliminate any potential for occupational breach of trust by our executives. This was the first certification of contents sent on March 15, 2024.

However, as is known, Kim Sae Ron sent a text to Kim Soo Hyun regarding this matter. She posted a photo of the two on social media on March 24. The certification of contents sent on March 25 was intended to alleviate Kim Sae Ron’s concerns and explain the reasons for urging debt repayment, as well as to express our willingness to negotiate positively regarding the repayment. As explained in the attached second certification of contents. We informed Kim Sae Ron that “if the company does not claim the repayment of your loan despite the due date having arrived, there is a possibility that the executives of the client company could be liable for breach of trust.” And we expressed our “willingness to negotiate the method and timing of the debt repayment.”

Moreover, GOLD MEDALIST slammed HoverLab. It challenged their claims that Kim Soo Hyun dated Kim Sae Ron when she was a minor. The agency issued evidence clarifying that the man with Kim Sae Ron in the leaked image is not Soo Hyun.

The agency issued, “HoverLab once again claimed through their YouTube channel that Kim Soo-hyun dated Kim Sae-ron during her minor years based on a photo posted on June 23, 2017, by a fan of Kim Sae-ron on social media. However, the person in the photo is not Kim Soo-hyun but someone else. HoverLab claimed that the outfit worn by the person in the photo is similar to a product that Kim Soo-hyun advertised in the past. However, the outfit in the photo is from a different brand than the one Kim Soo-hyun advertised.”

Moreover, reports also suggest that Kim Soo Hyun’s ‘Knock-Off’ may face cancellation.