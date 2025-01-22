Paris Hilton shares what her son wants to become after growing up

American socialite Paris Hilton has shared that her son Phoenix wants to be a good samaritan when he grows up.

Speaking during a new interview, Hilton, 43, revealed that her 2-year-old son wants to be a firefighter in the future amid her losing her Malibu home in the Los Angeles wildfires, reports ‘People’ magazine.

She told TMZ, “He said he wants to be a fireman”. The reality TV star went on to share that she was “heartbroken for everybody who has lost everything” following the devastation caused by the fires.

“The families, the children, the animals, it’s just been heartbreaking to see what’s happened to California”, she told the outlet.

As per ‘People’, Hilton also discussed fostering a dog named Zuzu, whom she previously revealed she had taken into her home after the pooch’s family “unfortunately had to surrender her after their home was destroyed in the wildfires”.

“We love Zuzu”, Hilton told TMZ as she looked at her son Phoenix. The mother of two shared that Zuzu’s owners lost their home in Altadena in the fires and she and her family have been fostering him for the past week.

“We’ve all just fallen in love with him”, she added, before revealing that the family is now going to adopt the dog. As for whether or not she is planning to rebuild her home, Hilton said her husband, Carter Reum, is “dealing with all that”.

Hilton’s comments come just over a week after she revealed the burnt remains of her Malibu home after it was destroyed in the Pacific Palisades fire.

I’m standing here in what used to be our home, and the heartbreak is truly indescribable”, Hilton wrote alongside the footage shared on Instagram. “When I first saw the news, I was in complete shock, I couldn’t process it. But now, standing here and seeing it with my own eyes, it feels like my heart has shattered into a million pieces”.

She added, “This house wasn’t just a place to live, It was where we dreamed, laughed, and created the most beautiful memories as a family”.