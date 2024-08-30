Parineeti Chopra shares how she feels while travelling in empty bus: IYKYN

Actress Parineeti Chopra, who is currently holidaying in England, UK has shared a video of herself travelling in a local bus.

Taking to Instagram, Parineeti, who has 44.2 million followers on the photo sharing application, shared a video in the Stories section, in which we can see her enjoying a bus ride.

She is wearing a white tee-shirt, and beige coloured jacket, and rounded off the look with a beige coloured cap.

Parineeti is flaunting her bright smile as she is sitting alone in the bus.

The video is captioned as: “The feeling of an empty bus IYKYN”.

She also dropped some glimpses of the city that she has recorded from inside the bus. We get a peek into the lush greenery, beautiful surroundings, and architectural landscape.

On the personal front, Parineeti had tied the knot with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha, on September 24, 2023 in a private luxury hotel in Udaipur.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti had joined Yash Raj Films (YRF) as a public relations consultant. She then made her acting debut in 2011 YRF’s romantic comedy ‘Ladies vs Ricky Bahl’ starring Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma.

She has then been a part of movies like ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’, ‘Hasee Toh Phasee’, ‘Jabariya Jodi’, ‘The Girl on the Train’, ‘Golmaal Again’, ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’ and ‘Mission Raniganj’.

Parineeti last featured as Amarjot Kaur in the biographical musical drama ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film stars Diljit Dosanjh in the titular role.

It charts the untold true story of Punjab’s original rockstar of the masses, the highest record-selling artist of his time, Amar Singh Chamkila. The film is streaming on Netflix.