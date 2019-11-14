Parineeti Chopra has opted out from Ajay Devgn starrer Bhuj: The Pride of India.

The Ishaqzaade actor was playing the role of a spy in the upcoming war-drama.

Citing date issues, Parineeti Chopra opted out of the Abishek Dudhaiya’s film, reported Mumbai Mirror.

Bhuj: The Pride of India also features Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha.

“Parineeti really wanted to be a part of the film but she is busy with two other projects, including the Saina Nehwal biopic which requires constant badminton training all through the shoot so she is up on her game, she couldn’t allot her dates for Bhuj…,” Mirror quoted a source close to the development.

Bhuj:The Pride of India is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Ajay Devgn’s character has been inspired and modelled on Squadron leader, Vijay Karnik, who was in-charge of the Bhuj airbase which remained operational despite receiving heavy bombing from Pakistan.

Sonakshi Sinha will be seen portraying the role of a social worker, Sunderben, while Sanjay will play Ranchordas, a local who helps with the reconstruction of the Indian Air Force strip with the help of men and women from a nearby village.

Baahubali star Rana Daggubati will be seen in the role of Lieutenant Colonel while Ammy Virk will portray the role of an Air Force pilot in the film.