Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu shoot for an untitled project

Parineeti Chopra is the face of the youth and she is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. She started her career in the film Ladies vs Ricky Bahl (2011) as a supporting artist. She got fame from Yash Raj Films (YRF) Ishaqzaade (2012) which was a big turning point in her career, that movie made her a National Award winner.

However now she will be soon seen with the Punjabi singer and actor Harry Sandhu. The shooting for the film has already begun Parineeti has shared many glimpses from the film.

The duo is busy shooting for mesmerizing mountain locations and has been paired opposite each other for the first time. They are now teasing their fans with pictures and videos from the shooting location.

Hardy and Parineeti first shared pictures in which they were seen sitting and gazing into each other’s eyes. In the caption, they greeted each other with a simple ‘Hi’.

After this, the duo shared another picture where they are seen focusing on something unrevealed. And they captioned this post with greeting each other once again by writing ‘Hi again’.

Now, they have shared a goofy video from the beautiful location. In the video, Parineeti is seen happy and excited about the fact that finally Harrdy too will experience the cold. She says, ‘Aaj Harrdy ke saath wo hone wala hai, jo mere saath teen dino se ho raha hai. Main itni khush hoon, Harrdy ko thand lagne wali hai!’.

To this, the handsome hunk replies by revealing that he is not wearing inners today, because of the shoot and saying ‘I’m joining you’ when Parineeti says that she was alone in this cold for so many days.

Whereas in the next video she reveals that they are shooting at -12 degrees Celsius temperature.

According to sources, this untitled movie is going to be a thriller movie filled with suspense. It will feature Parineeti Chopra as an undercover agent and will also star actors like Rajit Kapur, Kay Kay Menon, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in pivotal roles.

This upcoming Bollywood movie is being directed by Ribhu Dasgupta who has also directed movies like Te3n, Bard of Bloods, and The Girl on The Train.

While Harrdy Sandhu was last seen in 83 along with Ranveer Singh which was his debut in Bollywood. His performance in the film as Madan Lal was highly appreciated and the fans are eager to watch him act in more Bollywood movies, Parineeti is also super ahead in collaborating with our favorite Punjabi glabrous as the actress was last seen in the Colors Tv show ‘Hunnarbazz desh ke’ alongside Karna Johar and Mithun Chakraborty. She will also be seen with Diljit Dosanjh in the biopic of Chamkila.