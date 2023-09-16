Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha wedding starts with ardaas tomorrow

On September 17, an ardaas in Delhi will mark the beginning of Parineeti Chopra, an actress, and Raghav Chadha, a politician,’s wedding celebrations.

It is learnt that the wedding celebrations will take place in several different places. Beginning in Delhi, they will travel to Udaipur for the main wedding festivities before returning to Delhi for a second banquet.

According to a close source, “the wedding festivities are scheduled to start in Delhi on September 17 with ardaas and shabad kirtan, followed by some private gatherings for the close family members, after which the entire family, along with the bride and groom, will travel to Udaipur for the grand wedding.”

On September 23, there will be a welcoming lunch in Udaipur called Grains of Love, which will be followed by a party with a 90s theme. The wedding will take place on September 24 at the Taj Lake, with the majority of the festivities taking place at the Leela Palace in Udaipur.

Advertisement

Pastel is the wedding’s theme and colour, and everything will reflect this, from the decorations to the couple’s dress. According to news reports quoting sources, Parineeti and Raghav chose the theme because it reflects their personalities and even instructed the visitors to attempt to adhere to it.

The couple once again intends to wear “colour-coordinated” costumes to their wedding, and while the bride-to-be has her wedding wardrobe planned out, Raghav has yet to choose his outfits.

He has various possibilities produced for himself for each occasion, and he will do the final fitting to decide on the clothing in a day or two. The insider continues, “Even the bride and groom’s outfit is understated and basic, representing their personalities with traces of their intertwined love story.

Additionally, the guest list is virtually complete, and invitations have already been delivered. Politicians including Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Kapil Sibal, Bhagwant Mann, Sanjay Singh, and Abhishek Manu Singhvi, the spokesperson for the Congress, are among those likely to attend.

There will also be a Bollywood flair to the guest lists with very close friends of Parineeti expected to join the celebrations, including her sister Priyanka Chopra.