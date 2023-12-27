Parasite actor Lee Sun-kyun found dead at 48

In a shocking turn of events, South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun, renowned for his stellar performance in the Oscar-winning film Parasite, has been discovered dead at the age of 48. Local media outlets, citing information from the police, report that the actor was found unconscious in a car situated in a central Seoul park on Wednesday.

The circumstances surrounding Lee’s demise remain shrouded in mystery, as it is uncertain whether he took his own life. According to Yonhap news agency, the police received a distressing report indicating that Lee had left his residence after leaving behind a note, deepening the enigma surrounding the actor’s untimely passing.

Adding a layer of complexity to the situation, Lee Sun-kyun had been under investigation for alleged drug use since October. Reports suggest that he might have consumed illicit substances with an employee at a bar in Seoul. Despite admitting to taking substances provided by the employee, Lee maintained his ignorance of their illegality.

The hostess, in turn, claimed that the actor had indulged in drug use at her residence on multiple occasions, an assertion vehemently denied by Lee. In an effort to clear his name, Lee Sun-kyun had even expressed a willingness to undergo a lie detector test. Remarkably, his drug tests yielded either negative or inconclusive results, casting a shadow of doubt over the accusations.

The ongoing investigation has taken a toll on Lee’s professional life, resulting in significant damage to his reputation. Regrettably, the makers dropped him from the cast of “No Way Out,” a mystery TV series that commenced filming in October.

Lee Sun-kyun, a veteran of the entertainment industry, boasted a career spanning over two decades. Best known for his gripping performances in films such as Helpless (2012), All About My Wife (2012), and A Hard Day (2014), the actor had earned accolades for his contributions to cinema. His role in Bong Joon-ho’s critically acclaimed Parasite, which secured the Academy Award for Best Picture, brought him widespread recognition. Lee had received a Screen Actors Guild Award alongside his castmates for their outstanding ensemble performance. His remarkable career also earned him a nomination for an International Emmy Award.

The sudden and tragic demise of Lee Sun-kyun has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry. This has left fans and colleagues mourning the loss of a talented and respected actor.