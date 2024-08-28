Paras Mani Singh, e-rickshaw driver, wins 12.5 lakhs on KBC

Paras Mani Singh, an e-rickshaw driver from Muzaffarpur, Bihar, has made headlines after his impressive win on the television game show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ (KBC), hosted by the iconic Amitabh Bachchan. Singh’s remarkable journey began when he triumphed in the ‘Fastest-Five’ round during the ‘India Challengers Week’ in July. This victory earned him a coveted spot on the show, where he faced the legendary host in the spotlight.

Singh, whose life had been turned upside down by the COVID-19 pandemic, had previously struggled to make ends meet. The lockdown forced the closure of his mobile recharge shop, pushing him to buy an e-rickshaw with his family’s support. His daily earnings of Rs 500 to Rs 700 from the e-rickshaw were crucial for his family’s survival.

KBC has always been a dream for Paras Mani Singh. The chance to sit across from Amitabh Bachchan was a dream come true, despite his initial nerves. Bachchan’s light-hearted approach helped Singh stay calm and focused during the game. Singh made a strategic exit after encountering a tough question about Mahatma Gandhi, leaving the show with a prize of Rs 12.5 lakhs.

Singh’s wife, Anshu, expressed her pride and amazement in an interview. “I never imagined he would be on the show,” she said. She highlighted Singh’s dedication to general knowledge, which has also benefited their daughter academically.

Reflecting on his journey, Singh shared how he maintained his dream of appearing on KBC despite numerous challenges. His dedication to practicing and keeping up with current affairs was unwavering. Singh also mentioned how Amitabh Bachchan’s personal struggle with a brain tumour, revealed during the episode, inspired him further.

Singh’s story of resilience and achievement has not only transformed his own life but also uplifted his family and community.