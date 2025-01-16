‘Paramitar Angti’ commences filming with stellar cast

‘Paramitar Angti’, a short drama, promises a gripping narrative filled with emotional depth and unexpected twists.

Directed by Indraneel Banerjee, this film delves into the lives of Dipak and Ahana, a couple grappling with their child’s urgent need for a liver transplant.

Their struggles, however, take a darker turn when Minister Pratap, a man with ulterior motives, sets his sights on their property and harbors inappropriate desires for Ahana.

Adding complexity to the tale is Pratap’s wife, Paramita, who finds herself drawn to Rudra, an office worker. As each character yearns for liberation and peace, their fates are intriguingly intertwined with a mysterious ring that ultimately decides the course of love and loyalty.

The film, produced by Asis Pathak under Unity Pictures Production, boasts a talented ensemble cast. Asis Pathak himself takes on the role of Pratap, bringing his experience from Bengali serials and an upcoming role in ‘Devi Choudhurani’.

Radha Saha, acclaimed for her performance in ‘Shibpur’, plays Ahana, while Satya Charan Sardar portrays Dipak. Piyali Dhar steps into the shoes of Paramita, rounding out a lineup of seasoned actors from popular daily soaps and two promising child artists.

Indraneel Banerjee, who also handled cinematography and screenplay, is no stranger to ambitious projects.

Known for his globally recognized works such as ‘Ujjhyo: The Unsaid’ (Amazon Prime, USA/UK) and Kolkata’s first sitcom starring Paran Bandopadhyay, Banerjee aims to make ‘Paramitar Angti’ a New Year’s treat for his audience.

The film’s journey began with a mahurat on January 11, and shooting commenced on January 15. Plans are already underway to submit the film to prestigious festivals, with hopes of making its mark at venues like Vox Cinemas Dubai, the Burj Khalifa, and the Emirates International Film Festival.