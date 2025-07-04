Parag Tyagi mourns wife Shefali Jariwala: “Meri pari… She was sab ki maa…”

Actor Parag Tyagi is mourning the untimely loss of his wife, Shefali Jariwala, who passed away on June 27 at the age of 42.

Days after her death, Tyagi took to Instagram to pen a deeply emotional note, honouring her life, spirit, and the love she shared with everyone around her.

Advertisement

Known widely as the face of the early 2000s hit ‘Kaanta Laga’, Shefali was far more than her public image, Parag wrote.

Advertisement

In his moving tribute, he called her “Meri Pari”, his angel, and described her as a woman of substance and soul. “She was fire wrapped in grace, sharp, focused, and fiercely driven,” he shared.

Parag Tyagi on Shefali Jariwala:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parag Tyagi (@paragtyagi)

Tyagi went on to describe Shefali not only as a successful and determined woman but as someone who truly embodied selfless love. “She was sab ki maa, always putting others first, offering comfort and warmth simply through her presence,” he wrote.

From being a devoted daughter and affectionate wife to a nurturing dog-mom to Simba and a loving sister and friend, Parag recalled how Shefali touched countless lives with her generosity and compassion.

In the post, Parag made a heartfelt appeal to fans and the public. He asked them to remember Shefali not through rumours or speculation, but through love.

“In the chaos of grief, it’s easy to be swept away by noise… But Shefali deserves to be remembered by her light. By the joy she sparked. By the lives she lifted,” he wrote.

He ended the note with a message filled with emotion: “Love you till eternity.”

On the day of her passing, Parag rushed her to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital after she reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest. Tragically, doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Following protocol, Mumbai Police sent her body for a post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death. However, officials later stated that the cause remains “reserved” pending further investigation.

On July 2, a prayer meet took place in her memory. Their close friends and family came together to honour her life and say their goodbyes.

Shefali Jariwala rose to fame with her bold presence in ‘Kaanta Laga’. She later appeared in shows like ‘Bigg Boss’ and ‘Nach Baliye’.