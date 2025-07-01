‘Kaanta Laga’ director Harry Anand mourns Shefali Jariwala: “I couldn’t digest it”

Music director Harry Anand, the man behind some of India’s most iconic remixes, is heartbroken. The sudden death of actress and dancer Shefali Jariwala, best known for her explosive debut in Anand’s 2002 hit ‘Kaanta Laga’, has left him and fans across the country in deep shock.

“I still can’t believe it,” Harry said, speaking emotionally about the woman he introduced to the world through a track that became a generational anthem. “When you know someone so closely and have worked with them, news like this doesn’t sink in. I waited the whole night hoping it was a mistake. But when the confirmation came in the morning, it shattered me.”

Shefali, just 41, was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai on June 27. She was declared dead on arrival. While the official cause of death has not been confirmed, sources suggest it may have been cardiac arrest.

Anand, who played a key role in launching Shefali’s career, recalled their first meeting and the energy she brought to his music videos. “She was a happy soul, always full of life,” he said. “Shefali wasn’t just a performer, she was a vibe. We did so many shows together. It’s incredibly difficult to accept that she’s gone.”

On Instagram, he shared a moving tribute with throwback clips of Shefali from ‘Kaanta Laga’ and ‘Kabhi Aar Kabhi Paar’, both huge hits in the remix era.

“Shefali, it was a delight to work with you on our iconic hits,” he wrote. “You will be missed and always remembered as the one and only ‘Kaanta Laga Girl.’ Life is too short and unfair at times. Om Shanti.”

Shefali’s electrifying presence in ‘Kaanta Laga’ revolutionized India’s music video scene. Her bold look, signature moves, and fierce energy sparked a nationwide craze and carved a new identity for independent music at the time. Practically overnight, she went from anonymity to stardom, becoming a pop culture icon of the early 2000s.

Following her music video fame, Shefali also made a brief appearance in the 2004 Bollywood film ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi’. It starred Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. In the years that followed, she successfully transitioned to television, winning hearts with her appearances in reality shows like ‘Nach Baliye’ and ‘Bigg Boss 13’, where she featured alongside her husband, actor Parag Tyagi.