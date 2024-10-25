Pankaj Tripathi’s wife reveals her mother-in-law hasn’t accepted her to date

Celebrated actor Pankaj Tripathi has been married to his childhood sweetheart for over 19 years. However, to this date, the couple has some unresolved issues within their families. In a recent interview, Pankaj Tripathi’s wife Mridula Tripathi revealed that they tied the knot when love marriages weren’t conventional. Moreover, the ‘cultural’ and ‘status’ gap between the two created hostilities from their families. Reminiscing about the times, she reveals that her mother-in-law still hasn’t accepted her to this date.

During her appearance on the Conversations with Atul YouTube channel, Mridula talked about her and Pankaj’s wedding and the challenges they faced. She revealed that she and Pankaj Tripathi got married despite apprehensions from both sides of families. Reminiscing about their first encounter, she said that she first met the actor at her brother’s wedding. Notably, Mridula’s brother was getting married to Pankaj’s sister. Mridula disclosed that while their affection for each other grew, they had apprehensions about their relationship being accepted. This was because she belonged to a family of higher social standing.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mridula Tripathi (@mrids_)



Elaborating on the situation, Mridula said, “It’s still not acceptable. We aren’t blood relatives, but in our culture, it is unacceptable for a woman to be married into a family of a lower stature, if another woman has already been married into a family of a higher stature. And because my sister-in-law had been married above her station into my family, I couldn’t be married into their family, which was considered of a lower stature.”

Continuing, Mridula said that she almost got married to someone else, but decided to tell her father about Pankaj Tripathi. She recalled her father saying, “Why didn’t you tell me sooner? I wouldn’t have wasted time looking for boys.” However, her mother was opposed to it. She added, “There was a tehelka, a bawaal. Bhabhi wasn’t happy, mom wasn’t happy. She was concerned about how he’d take care of me. But slowly, they came around to accepting us.”

Also Read: Neetu Kapoor’s birthday wish for ‘samdhanji’ Soni Razdan

While most of the family members have come around, Mridula’s mother-in-law still hasn’t accepted her. “My mother-in-law hasn’t accepted me to this day, for the reasons I mentioned earlier. She is still upset about this intermingling. But what can we do about it now?”

Mridula and ‘Mirzapur’ star Pankaj Tripathi tied the knot in 2004. The couple are parents to a daughter named Aashi Tripathi.