The official trailer of Ashutosh Gowarikar’s period-drama Panipat is out.

Starring Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt in the lead, the trailer looks engrossing for all its action, drama and scale.

All goes well until the last few seconds of the trailer reduce the impact of the momentum that the Panipat trailer created.

It opens with the introduction to the ‘shaan-thaan’ of the Maratha Empire, all in its glory.

Introducing Arjun Kapoor as Sadashiv Rao Bhau and Kriti Sanon as Parvati Bai, the trailer quickly moves to the narrative of the Battle of Panipat and introduces Sanjay Dutt as Ahmad Shah Abdali.

Graphics look stunning. National Award-winning art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai recreated the majestic Shaniwar Wada at ND Studios, Karjat.

The tonality of the film clearly changes with the entry of Abdali.

Veteran actor Padmini Kolhapure is also part of the film as Gopika Bai while Zeenat Aman will portray the role of Sakeena Begum.

Makers shared the trailer on video-streaming platform YouTube with a synopsis that read, “PANIPAT is set in 1761, when the Maratha Empire had reached its zenith and their grip on Hindostan reigned supreme with no-one to challenge them until an invader set his eyes on the throne of Hindostan. That’s when Sadashiv Rao Bhau (Arjun Kapoor), the Commander-in-Chief of the Maratha army led a northern expedition in order to repel the invading forces of Ahmad Shah Abdali (Sanjay Dutt), the King of Afghanistan.”

Earlier, after makers shared character posters of the actors, Arjun Kapoor shared the film’s new look poster on social media. The title poster features the leading trio, Arjun, Kriti and Sanjay Dutt in the backdrop of warring armies.

He shared the poster on his official Instagram handle and wrote, “Biggest Battles Have Greatest Stories!”

Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and produced by Ashutosh Gowariker Productions and Vision World Films, Panipat is slated to release on 6 December 2019.