Pandi Ram Mandavi, Bastar’s master craftsman, honoured with Padma Shri for wood art

Pandi Ram Mandavi, a veteran woodcraft artist from Bastar, Chhattisgarh, was honoured with the Padma Shri by President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday.

Known for his remarkable contribution to traditional wooden sculpture, Mandavi has spent decades preserving and promoting the tribal art of his region.

Advertisement

“I never imagined this would happen in my life,” Pandi Ram Mandavi said, reflecting on the prestigious recognition. “I’m thankful to the Government of India for this honour.”

Advertisement

Mandavi’s artistry lies in crafting detailed wooden idols and memory pillars, traditional structures that hold deep cultural and spiritual significance in tribal communities.

Over the years, his work has stood out for its intricacy and authenticity, earning him admiration far beyond Chhattisgarh.

What makes Mandavi’s story particularly inspiring is his journey from a small village to the international stage. He has showcased his creations in cities like Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi, Bhopal, and Kerala, and even beyond Indian shores — with exhibitions in countries like Italy, Germany, Russia, and Poland.

These travels have not only brought recognition to his personal work but also shone a spotlight on the unique woodcraft traditions of Bastar. His dedication has turned him into a cultural ambassador.

In his own words, he still sounds awestruck by the attention: “I just kept doing my work, making wooden idols and memory pillars, never expecting anything in return.”

The Padma awards are among India’s highest civilian honours, given to individuals who have made extraordinary contributions across fields like art, literature, science, public service, and social work. The Padma Shri is the fourth-highest civilian award, after the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, and Padma Bhushan.