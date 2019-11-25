John Abraham, Arshad Warsi and Pulkit Samrat starrer Paglapanti continues its steady business at the box office.

The Anees Bazmee multi-starrer comedy managed to collect Rs 6.25 crores nett, reported Mirror.

Pagalpanti which also featured Anil Kapoor, Urvashi Rautela, Kriti Kharbanda and Illeana D’Cruz collected Rs 5 crores on its opening day alone.

According to a BoxOfficeIndia report, the total collection as of the first weekend stands at Rs 19.5 crores.

Analysts observed that the film has not fared as well as Marjaavaan. Pagalpanti failed to pick up collections, while Marjaavaan which costs quite less than the former picked up over Rs 23 crores in its first weekend.

Pagalpanti received stiff competition from Disney’s animated film Frozen 2, which also released alongside the multi-starrer on Friday.

Frozen 2 not only crossed the opening day business of its prequel, but also collected Rs 19.10 crores nett with a Gross BOC of Rs 22.74 crores, reported film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Pagalpanti and Frozen 2 will be competing with Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Bala, which is currently running in its third week and also Sidharth Malhotra starrer Marjaavaan.

While Marjaavaan witnessed a decline on its second Friday, it picked up the pace on Saturday and Sunday.

The film also starrs Tara Sutaria and Riteish Deshmukh and continues to churn numbers at mass circuits. It has yet not crossed the Rs 50 crore mark.

On the other hand, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala which is playing at limited screens across the country gathered momentum on its third Sunday and has raked in Rs 105.87 crores in India.

#Frozen2 is a success… Goes from strength to strength… Emerges big fav of kids/families… Crosses *lifetime biz* of #Frozen [₹ 2.8 cr] on *Day 1* itself… Fri 3.35 cr, Sat 7.10 cr, Sun 8.65 cr. Total: ₹ 19.10 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. All versions. Gross BOC: ₹ 22.74 cr. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 25, 2019