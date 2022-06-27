P. V. Sindhu shares camera with actor Allu Arjun at an event

With the mega-success of ‘Pushpa’, the stylish star Allu Arjun’s fandom has reached every corner of the country and abroad as well. And another star from the sports world P. V. Sindhu has shared a picture with the iconic star.

The moment of the day came when P. V. Sindhu who is the first-ever Indian woman to win two Olympic medals captured with the stylish star, Allu Arjun at the engagement ceremony of Industrialist Nimmagadda Prasad’s son, Nikhil in Hyderabad. While posting a picture P. V. Sindhu wrote the caption –

“With the stylish [email protected]”

Ever since the picture of these two prominent personalities has come out, it has taken the internet by storm with the loving comments from their fans flooded in the comment section.

Allu Arjun Pushpa has crossed the mark of 300 Cr. worldwide and the star is all set for Pushpa 2.