‘We Were Liars’ trailer: Dark secrets lurk in Prime Video’s island mystery

Prime Video has just dropped the full-length trailer for ‘We Were Liars’, a gripping mystery thriller adapted from E. Lockhart’s best-selling novel.

The series will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on June 18, 2025, with all eight episodes available to stream from day one.

Advertisement

The story centers around Cadence Sinclair Eastman and her close-knit group of friends, known as the Liars. Every summer, they escape to Cadence’s family’s private island in New England, a place steeped in old money and tradition.

Advertisement

The Sinclair family is often described as American royalty—beautiful, wealthy, and deeply connected. But everything changes after a shocking accident shakes Cadence’s world, unraveling secrets and lies among the group that threaten to tear them apart.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Emily Alyn Lind stars as Cadence, leading a talented cast that includes Shubham Maheshwari as Gat Patil, Esther McGregor as Mirren Sinclair Sheffield, and Joseph Zada as Johnny Sinclair Dennis.

The series also features Caitlin FitzGerald, Mamie Gummer, Candice King, Rahul Kohli, and David Morse in key roles, portraying members of the Sinclair family and those close to them.

Behind the scenes, the show is in the creative hands of Julie Plec and Carina Adly MacKenzie, who serve as co-showrunners and executive producers. Both bring impressive resumes with work on fan-favorite series like ‘The Vampire Diaries’, ‘Legacies’, and ‘Roswell, New Mexico’.

The production also involves Emily Cummins, Brett Matthews, Pascal Verschooris, and E. Lockhart herself, ensuring that the adaptation remains true to the essence of the novel.

The project is a collaboration between Universal Television and Amazon MGM Studios, adding to the growing slate of high-quality, literary adaptations streaming platforms are investing in.

‘We Were Liars’ promises to blend suspense, drama, and a richly atmospheric setting, capturing the dark undercurrents beneath the Sinclair family’s glamorous facade.