‘Waack Girls’ trailer out: Dance, drama, self-discovery await

The trailer for ‘Waack Girls’, an original drama series created and directed by the celebrated Padma Shri awardee Sooni Taraporevala, has just released, stirring excitement for its November 22 premiere on Prime Video.

This nine-episode series, a product of Matter Entertainment, Chalkboard Entertainment, and Jigri Dost Productions, brings together a rich blend of dance, music, friendship, and resilience.

Co-written by Sooni Taraporevala, Iyanah Bativala, and Ronny Sen, and produced by Caleb Franklin, Vikesh Bhutani, and Sooni herself, ‘Waack Girls’ promises to be a compelling journey into the lives of six young women who find empowerment and freedom through the powerful art of waacking.

The series offers an immersive experience, set against the vibrant backdrop of Kolkata. Waacking, a high-energy dance form rooted in 1970s disco culture, becomes a medium for these characters to explore their identities, challenge societal expectations, and embrace their individuality.

The ‘Waack Girls’ trailer reveals glimpses of each character’s story, combining emotional depth with light-hearted humor as they navigate family expectations, friendship dynamics, and personal growth.

Through its authentic storytelling, ‘Waack Girls’ aims to introduce the lesser-known world of waacking to India, celebrating its expressive style and allowing viewers a rare look into the lives of those who practice this art form.

The series features a dynamic cast, including Mekhola Bose, who plays the dance group’s choreographer. Reflecting on her role, Bose shared her love for waacking, describing it as a dance form that helps her explore her emotions and express her true self.

“Collaborating with Sooni was a dream come true; she truly understands the art of storytelling through dance. ‘Waack Girls’ embodies resilience, passion, and the raw beauty of self-expression,” she shared.

Rytasha Rathore, who plays the manager of the dance group, also shared her enthusiasm, recalling the powerful energy she felt upon auditioning with Sooni Taraporevala present in the room.

“I knew I must be a part of this show. Sooni is a living legend,” Rathore said, describing ‘Waack Girls’ as a project she manifested through years of journaling her aspirations. She praised the show as “a true collaboration made with the purest souls,” and is eager to share the series, describing it as a heartfelt project with deep personal significance.

In addition to its fresh storylines and engaging character arcs, ‘Waack Girls’ stands out for its blend of seasoned actors and emerging talent. The cast includes accomplished names like Barun Chanda, Lillete Dubey, and the late Nitesh Pandey, alongside younger actors Chrisann Pereira, Priyam Saha, Ruby Sah, and Achintya Bose.

Set to release in Hindi with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, ‘Waack Girls’ will be available on Prime Video across 240 countries and territories.