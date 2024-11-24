Vikramaditya Motwane’s two cents on how OTT is redefining filmmaking

Filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane, renowned for his work in “Udaan,” “Sacred Games,” and “Lootera,” recently shared insights into how the rise of OTT platforms has transformed his approach to filmmaking.

Speaking at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, Motwane discussed the fast-paced nature of streaming content and its impact on his creative process.

During a session titled ‘From Big Screen to Streaming,’ Motwane, in conversation with actress Manisha Koirala, revealed how working in the world of streaming platforms has taught him to be quicker and more instinctive in his decision-making.

Advertisement

Reflecting on his journey, he said, “Streaming has taught me to work faster. You get more instinctive and tend to make the right choices in a shorter span of time. The experience of working in long-format content has massively helped me in making movies.”

Motwane, who made his OTT debut with the critically acclaimed series “Sacred Games,” is now reaping the rewards of the digital era, having recently received positive feedback for his latest project, “CTRL,” starring Ananya Panday.

His recent venture, “Jubilee,” a series set against the backdrop of 1940s Hindi cinema, was another notable success. The show explores the evolving landscape of Indian cinema during the Partition era, with migrants from Pakistan playing a pivotal role in shaping the industry.

Manisha Koirala, who also participated in the session, reflected on her 30-year career in the film industry, drawing attention to the skepticism she faced when entering the industry. “I think my career is all about initial doubt and eventual applause,” she said, recalling how her decision to become an actress met with criticism, especially in an era where public figures in cinema faced intense scrutiny.

She added, “Back in those days, no girl from a respected family should have been an actress. But after the success of my debut film and as I continued the journey, those who criticized me felt very proud to have association with me.”

Koirala, who is now starring in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s highly anticipated web series “Heeramandi,” also spoke about her confidence in transitioning to digital platforms. She noted, “I never had a doubt about the project ‘Heeramandi.’ I was drawn into the story from the beginning. I was confident about doing a web series, not only because it was Sanjay Leela Bhansali, whom I absolutely adore, but also because of the fact that streaming platforms are going to be an absolute game-changer.”

She went on to highlight the doors that OTT platforms have opened for emerging talent, saying that streaming services have transformed the entertainment landscape, providing new opportunities for filmmakers, writers, and actors.

“Now we can see how OTT platforms are changing the business by opening the door to so many new filmmakers, writers, and new talents,” she added.

The 55th IFFI, currently going on in Goa, is a celebration of global cinema, in organization of the National Film Development Corporation of India in collaboration with the Goa government.