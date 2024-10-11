Vaazhai out on OTT: A surprising hit captivates audiences!

Tamil film ‘Vaazhai,’ directed by Mari Selvaraj, has captivated audiences and emerged as a surprise hit at the box office, and now it is out on OTT.

Despite featuring a fresh cast without established stars, the children’s drama has resonated with viewers, grossing over ₹30 crores at the Tamil Nadu box office and more than ₹40 crores globally.

Released theatrically on August 23, 2024, ‘Vaazhai’ has quickly transitioned to streaming, now available on Disney Plus Hotstar in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, and Bengali, complete with English subtitles.

‘Vaazhai’ revolves around the life of Sivanaindhan, a young boy grappling with his responsibilities at a banana plantation while pursuing his education. The narrative, partially inspired by director Mari Selvaraj’s own life, tackles themes of childhood, ambition, and the struggles of youth.

The film marks the debut of Ponvel M. and Raghul R., who deliver heartfelt performances alongside Nikhila Vimal, known for portraying a teacher in the film. Veteran actor J. Satish Kumar, along with a talented ensemble cast including Kalaiyarasan, Dhivya Duraisamy, Karnan Janaki, and Nivedita Rajappan, adds depth to the story, enhancing its emotional impact.

Despite its strong storyline and direction, ‘Vaazhai’ faced stiff competition at the box office, premiering just a week before the highly anticipated ‘The GOAT,’ starring Thalapathy Vijay.

Critics have lauded Mari Selvaraj’s direction, emphasizing his ability to weave a tale that resonates with audiences of all ages. The performances, particularly from the lead actors, have been singled out for praise.

As ‘Vaazhai’ makes its debut on Disney Plus Hotstar, viewers can now experience this story from the comfort of their homes.