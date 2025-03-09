‘Bison’ first look: Dhruv Vikram stuns in Mari Selvaraj’s gritty kabaddi drama

The adrenaline is pumping, and the first look of ‘Bison’ is finally here! Applause Entertainment and Neelam Studios have unveiled the much-anticipated first glimpse of this raw and powerful Tamil sports drama, directed by Mari Selvaraj.

Starring Dhruv Vikram in an intense new avatar as a Kabaddi player, ‘Bison’ is set to bring an inspiring tale of grit, struggle, and victory to the big screen.

Inspired by true events, ‘Bison’ is not just about sports—it’s a deeply emotional journey of perseverance against all odds. Dhruv Vikram, known for his intense performances, is stepping into uncharted territory, portraying an athlete determined to carve his name in the game.

Alongside him, Anupama Parameswaran plays a pivotal role, adding depth to this high-energy narrative. The film boasts a strong supporting cast, including Lal, Pasupathy, Rajisha Vijayan, Hari Krishnan, Azhagam Perumal, and Kalaiyarasan.

With a lineup like this, ‘Bison’ promises a gripping cinematic experience packed with powerful performances.

Mari Selvaraj, the filmmaker behind impactful films like ‘Pariyerum Perumal’ and ‘Karnan’, is popular for his hard-hitting narratives and social commentary. ‘Bison’ is expected to be no different—blending the intensity of sports with thought-provoking themes.

His unique storytelling style, coupled with the electrifying world of Kabaddi, is ready to create a film that resonates deeply with audiences.

The film was first announced in December 2020 under the working title ‘DV03’, marking Dhruv Vikram’s third film as a lead. However, the official title, ‘Bison’, came out only in May 2024. Filming began the same month in Chennai and wrapped up by mid-February 2025. From the rigorous training sequences to the raw emotions of the sport, every frame comes to deliver a compelling experience.

Adding to the excitement, ‘Bison’ features music by Nivas K. Prasanna, marking his first collaboration with both Dhruv Vikram and Mari Selvaraj. With cinematography by Ezhil Arasu K and editing by Sakthi Thiru, the film is going to be a visual and auditory spectacle.

Netflix has already secured the post-theatrical streaming rights.