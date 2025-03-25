Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar’ takes over Europe: Tickets SOLD OUT in hours!

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is back, and fans across Europe can’t keep calm, as his upcoming action-packed Eid release, ‘Sikandar’, has already taken the global box office by storm even before its official release.

In a stunning feat, advance tickets for ‘Sikandar’ in the Netherlands and Germany sold out within hours, proving that the film is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated blockbusters of 2025.

Produced by industry giant Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and directed by A.R. Murugadoss, ‘Sikandar’ promises a thrilling mix of high-octane action, emotion, and suspense.

With the buzz at an all-time high, eager fans rushed to book their seats as soon as pre-sales opened, leading to a complete sellout in record time.

European cinephiles have always shown love for Bollywood, but ‘Sikandar’’s ticket sales have surpassed expectations.

What makes Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar’ so special?

For starters, this is not just another action flick—it’s a grand cinematic spectacle backed by a powerhouse team. With Murugadoss at the helm, known for delivering gripping action dramas (‘Ghajini’, ‘Holiday’), and Sajid Nadiadwala’s track record of producing massive hits (‘Kick’, ‘Housefull’ series), expectations are sky-high.

Adding to the excitement, Salman Khan is joined by the stunning Rashmika Mandanna in this much-hyped entertainer. Their fresh pairing has already created waves, and fans are eager to see their on-screen chemistry.

Eid 2025—A grand celebration with ‘Sikandar’!

Releasing on March 30, 2025, ‘Sikandar’ is not just a film; it’s an event. Salman Khan’s Eid releases have always been a festival in themselves, and this year is no different. With action, drama, and larger-than-life sequences, ‘Sikandar’ is expected to set new records at the global box office.

If this is just the beginning, imagine the madness once the full-fledged promotions kick in! Will ‘Sikandar’ shatter opening weekend records? Stay tuned for more updates!