‘The Witcher’ season 4: First look at Liam Hemsworth as New Geralt

Netflix has given fans a sneak peek of Liam Hemsworth as the new Geralt of Rivia in the upcoming fourth season of ‘The Witcher.’ Hemsworth steps into the role previously held by Henry Cavill, marking a significant shift in the series.

The teaser showcases Geralt, now portrayed by Hemsworth, navigating his horse through a misty landscape, reacting to eerie noises around him. This brief clip hints at how Hemsworth will bring his unique take to the beloved character.

In October 2022, Netflix made the surprising announcement that Cavill would be leaving ‘The Witcher’ after three seasons. Cavill, who has become synonymous with Geralt, shared his thoughts on his departure in a heartfelt statement. “My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been full of monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4. In my stead, the fantastic Mr. Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men.”

Hemsworth, best known for his roles in ‘The Hunger Games’ series, expressed his excitement and respect for Cavill’s performance. “Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I’m honoured that he’s handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf’s blades for the next chapter of his adventure,” he stated. He also praised Cavill, saying, “Henry, I am a fan of yours for years and draw inspiration by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I’m truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world.”

Cavill had previously shown a strong commitment to the series, aiming to support the creator Lauren Schmidt Hissrich’s vision for at least seven seasons. However, Netflix recently announced that ‘The Witcher’ will conclude with its fifth season, with the final two seasons going through filming back-to-back.

This transition marks a new era for ‘The Witcher,’ as fans eagerly anticipate Hemsworth’s debut as Geralt. The series, which has garnered a massive following since its premiere, continues to promise thrilling adventures and complex characters, ensuring that the legacy of the White Wolf will endure.