Yo Yo Honey Singh drops ‘Money Money’ with Ajay Devgn & Jacqueline in ‘Raid 2’ track

Honey Singh is back, and he’s bringing the heat with ‘Money Money’, a brand-new track from Ajay Devgn’s upcoming film ‘Raid 2’.

The song, released with much fanfare in Mumbai, is already creating a buzz—and with good reason. Picture this: Honey Singh, Ajay Devgn, and Jacqueline Fernandez vibing together in a high-octane music video that’s all about glamour, swag, and attitude.

The launch event was a star-studded affair with Ajay Devgn, Honey Singh, and Aaman Devgan in attendance. They were joined by producers Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Krishan Kumar, and director Raj Kumar Gupta. The vibe? Electric.

Set against the backdrop of a gritty action drama, ‘Money Money’ offers a contrasting splash of color and rhythm. While the song brings party energy, the film packs a punch with its intense storyline.

The trailer of ‘Raid 2’ dropped recently, showing Ajay Devgn back in his powerful avatar as IRS officer Amay Patnaik. This time, he’s locking horns with a cunning politician played by Riteish Deshmukh.

Check the ‘Money Money’ music video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by T-Series (@tseries.official)

But that’s not all—’Raid 2′ promises more musical sizzle with a dance number titled ‘Nasha’, featuring Tamannaah Bhatia.

And the cast? Absolutely stacked. Alongside Devgn and Deshmukh, the film stars Vaani Kapoor, Supriya Pathak, Saurabh Shukla, and Amit Sial.

If you remember the original ‘Raid’ from 2018, it was inspired by a real-life tax raid from the ’80s and starred Ileana D’Cruz opposite Devgn. ‘Raid 2’ continues the legacy, but this time, the stakes seem even higher.

The trailer hints at a mission that could shake the corridors of power—and Devgn’s character is more determined than ever to bring down the corrupt.

‘Raid 2’ is gearing up to be a summer blockbuster. The film hits theatres on May 1.