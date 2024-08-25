‘The Rings of Power’ season 2 premiere lights up Singapore

Ahead of the highly anticipated global premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2, Prime Video dazzled fans with an exclusive Asia Pacific premiere in Singapore. Over three bustling days, the cast and creators immersed themselves in the city’s vibrant culture and hosted a special screening event.

The highlight of the trip was a grand Show & Tell screening of the first two episodes of the new season. The event featured a star-studded lineup, including showrunner J.D. Payne, director Charlotte Brändstörm, and a talented ensemble cast—Charlie Vickers, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Markella Kavenagh, Charles Edwards, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Tyroe Muhafidin, and Trystan Gravelle. Attendees included passionate fans and media representatives from across Asia Pacific, including Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, the Philippines, and India.

David Simonsen, Director of Amazon Prime Video SEA and MENA, kicked off the proceedings with a welcome speech before the screening commenced. Following the event, the team explored one of Singapore’s top attractions, Gardens By The Bay, adding a touch of local charm to their visit.

Season 2 promises to elevate the series’ epic narrative further, diving deeper into a world fraught with turmoil and darkness. As kingdoms crumble and friendships are tested, beloved characters—from elves to Harfoots—face mounting challenges. Their struggle to preserve what they hold dear will define their journey in a world on the brink of disaster.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power delves into the heroic legends of Middle-earth’s Second Age, thousands of years before J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. The series portrays the rise and fall of great powers, the testing of unlikely heroes, and the looming threat of darkness.

Season 1 set a high bar with over 100 million viewers worldwide and 32 billion minutes streamed, making it a record-breaking success. With Season 2 on the horizon, fans can expect even more epic adventures and deepening storylines in this richly imagined universe.