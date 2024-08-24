‘Dear Hyeri’ teaser: Shin Hye Sun grapples with dual personalities

The upcoming psychological romance drama ‘Dear Hyeri’ has dropped its second teaser. Shin He Sun will headline the series. She is known for starring in ‘Mr Queen’ and ‘Welcome to Samdalri’. ‘Sweet Home’ star Lee Jin Wook and ‘A Time Called You’ star Kang Hoon join her.

The upcoming drama focuses on the life of Joo Eun Ho (Shin Hye Sun), an announcer who develops dissociative identity disorder. She develops the condition following the disappearance of her younger sibling and her breakup with her long-time boyfriend Hyun Oh (Lee Jin Wook).

In the slated drama, Shin Hye Sun plays Joo Wun Ho who is an announcer and has a very sombre life. She soon discovers that she has a hidden personality, an alter-ego, Joo Hyeri. Hyeri has a contrasting personality and is cheerful and bubbly. She has been working in the industry for 14 years, yet hasn’t been able to create a name for herself. Soon, she reunites with her ex-boyfriend, Hyun Oh (Lee Jin Wook) after he joins her workplace. The new teaser has heightened anticipating after it showed Kang Hoon also being a potential love interest.

The newly released teaser opens up with her confiding in someone about her confusion over how a person in her dream could actually exist, emphasising her disorder. The scene then shifts to her as a television reporter, where she confidently announces, “This is announcer Joo Eun Ho.” However, the next shot sees Shin Hye Sun mumbling with her head upside down, “I’m Hyeri, though.”

As she grapples to come to terms with her dual personality, complexities surface in her romantic life. The shows, not just Hyun Oh but also Kang Joo Yeon (Kang Hoon) in her life. In the begining her relationship with both is unclear. However, the trailer reveals, her two personalities are romantically involved with the two men separately.

Catch the teaser 2 of ‘Dear Hyeri’ here:



Jung Ji Hyun has directed the upcoming drama. The director is known for delivering superhits including ‘King: Eternal Monarch,’ ‘Twenty-Five Twenty-One,’ and ‘Mr. Sunshine’ among others. Screenwriter Han Ga Ram has penned the screenplay who also worked on ‘When the Weather is Fine.’

“Dear Hyeri” is slated to premiere on September 23 at 10 p.m. KST.