‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ returns with season 3 and a fan-filled twist

Hold on to your funny bones because Kapil Sharma and his laugh riot gang are making a grand comeback! Yes, The Great Indian Kapil Show is returning for its much-awaited Season 3, and it promises to be bigger, crazier, and funnier than ever.

Streaming from June 21 on Netflix, the show brings back the familiar faces we love—and a few surprises too.

The announcement came with a hilarious new promo that gave fans a sneak peek into what’s in store. In classic Kapil-style, the clip kicks off with him ringing up his favourite ‘kursi queen’ Archana Puran Singh and asking, “Where are you babes?”

Archana cheekily replies, “Yaar, mai bank aayi hoon,” to which Kapil quips, “Loan lene ki zarurat nahi hai, season 3 aa raha hai!”

Kapil didn’t stop there. He goes on to call Kiku Sharda, playfully asking if he’s ready to do “a small silly act” in the show.

Kiku’s response? A deadpan reminder that trying anything “ulta-pulta” in comedy these days can land you in trouble—plus, he admits he can’t run if things go south. Classic Kiku!

Krushna Abhishek hops on next with his trademark energy, asking, “Bhai, dance karein?” To which Kapil hits back, “Bhai, dance toh Kiku bhi kar leta hai.” Then comes Sunil Grover—yes, he’s back too—and he reminds Kapil that their comedy was never about intellect: “It’s always been nonsense!” And we wouldn’t have it any other way.

Netflix India dropped the promo with the caption: “Hassi hogi out of control ‘cuz Kapil and gang are back once more… Ab har Funnyvaar, badhega humara parivaar with the new season of The Great Indian Kapil Show, streaming from 21 June.”

Kapil Sharma, meanwhile, opened up about what makes this season extra special. “Coming back to Netflix feels like coming home,” he said, adding that Season 3 won’t just be about celebrity guests or comic banter—it’s going to spotlight the fans. Yes, for the first time, the show will be featuring superfans and their quirky, entertaining stories.