The Family Man Season 3 cast visits Nagaland; Manoj Bajpayee promotes tourism

‘The Family Man’ season 3 team recently visited Kohima, Nagaland, where the state’s Tourism and Higher Education Minister, Temjen Imna Along, warmly welcomed them.

Leading the group was Manoj Bajpayee, known for his role as Srikant Tiwari in the show. Accompanying him were co-stars Sharib Hashmi and Gul Panag, as well as other key members of the production team. The visit took place during the team’s ongoing shoot for the much-anticipated season 3 of ‘The Family Man’

During the meeting, Bajpayee expressed his admiration for the northeastern state, which he described as a unique and enriching experience.

देखो, आज किससे मुलाकात हुई… Srikant ji, Chellam Sir ने कोई टिप दी है क्या? pic.twitter.com/r7MS0I7CC3 — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) September 23, 2024

Speaking to ANI, he shared his excitement about being in Nagaland for the first time, highlighting the region’s beauty, vibrant culture, and warm hospitality. “This is a part of the country I had never had the chance to visit before. We’ve been shooting here for many days now, and every day has been a revelation—the food, the culture—everything has been so enriching,” Bajpayee said.

He further encouraged people to explore Nagaland, a place he referred to as “untouched and pure,” adding that the people of the state have been incredibly welcoming. “I urge everyone to visit Nagaland. It’s a hidden gem with so much to offer. The people are wonderful, and so many talented actors from Nagaland are part of ‘The Family Man’ team,” he added.

Fans eagerly await the third season of ‘The Family Man’, created by Raj and DK since the cliffhanger ending of the second season.

The show, which premiered its first season on Amazon Prime Video in 2019, quickly gained a massive following for its blend of action, drama, and humor. It follows the story of Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man juggling his duties as a family man with his dangerous job as an intelligence officer for a fictional government agency.

Bajpayee’s portrayal of the relatable yet complex character has been a highlight of the series, earning him widespread praise. Alongside him, several core cast members, including Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, and Ashlesha Thakur, will return for the third season, much to the delight of fans. Although filming is currently underway, the makers have yet to announce an official release date for the new season.