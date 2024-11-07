‘The Buckingham Murders’ OTT release: When and where to watch

After making waves in theatres, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s mystery drama ‘The Buckingham Murders’ is ready to release on OTT platform Netflix on November 8.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Hansal Mehta and co-produced by Kapoor herself, along with Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor, the film dives into the complex life of a grieving British-Indian detective tasked with investigating a chilling case.

Netflix India shared the news on Instagram, posting, “Here’s a tip-off: ‘The Buckingham Murders’ is coming to Netflix on 8 November,” generating excitement among fans eager to watch this gripping story unfold on the streaming platform.

‘The Buckingham Murders’ first premiered on October 14, 2023, at the prestigious BFI London Film Festival, where it received critical praise will now release on OTT. It then had a limited theatrical release in India starting September 13, building anticipation among both fans of Kareena Kapoor Khan and fans of crime dramas.

The film centers around Sergeant Jasmeet “Jass” Bhamra, played by Kapoor, who is struggling with the recent loss of her young son, Ekam. As she copes with her grief, she is drawn into a challenging investigation: the case of Ishpreet, a young boy who has gone missing under mysterious circumstances and happens to be around the same age as her late son. This painful parallel makes her journey through the investigation even more complex and emotionally charged.

In an interview, Kapoor mentioned that her character drew inspiration from Kate Winslet’s role in ‘Mare of Easttown’, the hit American crime series where Winslet portrayed a similarly complex detective grappling with personal tragedy. “When Hansal approached me, I instantly saw the potential to play a character that had the same kind of depth and resilience as Winslet’s role,” Kapoor shared.

Alongside Kareena, the cast includes actors such as Ash Tandon, chef-turned-actor Ranveer Brar, and British actor Keith Allen.