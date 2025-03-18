Sourav Ganguly turns cop for ‘Khakee: The Bengal Chapter’ promo—Check here!

Sourav Ganguly just pulled off a jaw-dropping surprise, in Khakee and fans can’t keep calm!

The former Indian skipper swapped his cricket whites for khaki as he donned a police uniform in a thrilling promo for Netflix’s upcoming series ‘Khakee: The Bengal Chapter’.

Advertisement

The show, ready to premiere on March 20, has already generated buzz, but Ganguly’s unexpected cameo has taken excitement to the next level.

Advertisement

Weeks after filmmaker Neeraj Pandey teased the possibility of Ganguly making an appearance, Netflix dropped a promo that left fans speechless. The viral clip features the ‘Prince of Kolkata’ in full cop mode, wielding a baton like a pro. But here’s the fun twist—he’s actually “auditioning” for a role in the show, and his signature Dada aggression is on full display!

At one point, he playfully interrogates a prisoner, flexing his iconic cricket shots like they’re interrogation tactics. And just when you think it can’t get any better, he throws in a fiery stare, possibly channeling some past cricketing rivalries.

Sharing the video, Netflix captioned it: “The Bengal Tiger meets the Bengal Chapter. Watch Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, out March 20, only on Netflix.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Talking about this one-of-a-kind collab, Sourav Ganguly revealed his love for crime thrillers and why ‘Khakee’ has been one of his favorite franchises.

“As someone who has always been passionate about thrillers and cop dramas, ‘Khakee’ as a franchise is definitely one of my favorites,” he shared in a statement. “So when Netflix approached me, I was excited to collaborate with them for the newest installment, ‘Khakee: The Bengal Chapter’, as a superfan. And I truly feel that.”

He also highlighted how special this season is: “The series has been extensively shot in Kolkata, and the gripping narrative, along with stellar performances, makes it a must-watch. I have the deepest respect for Neeraj Pandey, and this collaboration has been an absolute delight.”

The new season, directed by Debatma Mandal and Tushar Kanti Ray, follows in the footsteps of ‘Khakee: The Bihar Chapter’ (2022). Set in early 2000s Kolkata, it revolves around an IPS officer who takes on crime, corruption, and political power in his fight for justice.

The show boasts an impressive all-Bengali cast, featuring Prosenjit Chatterjee, Jeet, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, and Saswata Chatterjee. It also holds the unique distinction of being the first Hindi drama to have a completely Bengali cast.