Karan Johar remembers Zeenat Aman grace his family’s 1981 couture show

Bollywood’s own Karan Johar just served a major nostalgia moment involving Zeenat Aman, taking us all back to 1981 with a sweet throwback story that’s as charming as it is candid.

The ace filmmaker recently hopped onto Instagram to share a rare monochrome snapshot featuring none other than his mother, Hiroo Johar, veteran actress Zeenat Aman, and a very young, wide-eyed Karan Johar himself photobombing the frame.

The occasion? A fashion exhibition organized by Karan’s mother and aunts — a quirky venture fueled purely by passion, despite none of them having any fashion background or business know-how.

And guess who was behind the dazzling designs? None other than Abu Jani, the now-legendary designer whose magic was already brewing back then.

Karan opened up about the whole experience with his signature mix of wit and warmth. The collection was named “ALKAPRI” — a clever blend of the names Alka, Karan, and Priyanka, the children of his aunts.

According to him, this was no small affair. It involved countless chai breaks, hearty laughter, and a lot of gossip sessions at their home, all stirred up by Abu Jani’s endless humor.

Meanwhile, little Karan would sneakily enjoy the glamorous buzz and, of course, the fashion show unfolding around him.

The highlight of the event was when his mother personally invited Zeenat Aman to inaugurate the exhibition. The stunning starlet gracefully agreed, adding a dash of glam to the proceedings.

And if you look closely at that iconic picture, you’ll spot Karan Johar himself, utterly starstruck, peeping from behind Zeenat and his mom — a perfectly candid “fan moment” captured forever.

For Karan, this wasn’t just a fleeting childhood memory. It marked the beginning of his lifelong affair with fashion, which later blended seamlessly with his film career, turning him into Bollywood’s ultimate style icon.

“I look back and feel that was the beginning of my love story with fashion and the fashion industry,” he wrote fondly, wrapping it up with a nostalgic “#thosewerethedays.”