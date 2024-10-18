Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares concussion experience during ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ shoot

In a recent interview, Samantha Ruth Prabhu opened up about a memorable injury she suffered while filming ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’, the Indian spin-off of the international spy action series ‘Citadel’ on Amazon Prime Video. Samantha recounted how she experienced a concussion during one of the shoot’s high-intensity action sequences, which led to a temporary loss of memory.

Reflecting on the incident, Samantha said, “I had a concussion, and I forgot names after that. I completely blanked out. That was quite something.” In her usual lighthearted style, she humorously added, “Now that I think of it, nobody took me to the hospital. Nobody asked me.”

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

The show’s writer, Sita Menon, chimed in to clarify that a doctor had been on call, but Samantha likely didn’t remember this detail due to her concussion.

Samantha acknowledged the explanation but revealed her strong dedication to her work even in that condition. Despite her injury, she was eager to continue filming, knowing that they had only a limited time to use the set.

She recalled the moment vividly: “I remember, during my concussion, hearing that we have the set only for less than a day, and we need to finish the shoot. So in my concussion, I was like, ‘I am coming, people, I am coming.’ Then I remember the stunt guy was in front of me, and I was like, ‘What am I doing?’ and they were like, ‘Okay, cut, not happening.'”

‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ will release on November 7, 2024, and features an impressive ensemble cast including Varun Dhawan alongside Samantha, with Kay Kay Menon, Simran Bagga, and Emma Canning also playing significant roles. Directed by the acclaimed duo Raj & DK and written by Sita R Menon, the series is an Indian spin-off to the original ‘Citadel’ series and promises thrilling spy-action drama.

Apart from her injury, Samantha also spoke candidly about the physical and emotional challenges she faced while working on the project, particularly due to her ongoing battle with myositis, a condition that causes muscle inflammation. She admitted that there were moments of doubt when she wasn’t sure if she could continue playing her role in the series. “I begged them to move on because I really didn’t think I could do it,” she said, referring to Raj & DK, the directors of the show.