How Samantha Ruth Prabhu overcame myositis to deliver in ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has recently recalled battling myositis, an autoimmune disorder while shooting for ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’. In a recent interview, she opened up about how her illness affected her during the demanding shoot of this highly anticipated series.

Samantha recalled moments of doubt when she wasn’t sure if she could continue with the role due to myositis. “I begged them to move on because I really didn’t think I could do it,” she said, referring to the directors Raj and DK. At one point, she even suggested the filmmakers replace her with other actors, offering up a list of potential candidates who she thought could perform better under the circumstances.

“I was really not well,” she shared, explaining how she sent the filmmakers recommendations for other heroines, saying, “She will kill it. I beg you, I can’t do this.”

However, despite her doubts and challenges, Samantha found the strength to continue. Looking back, she expressed gratitude for the decision to keep her on board. “Now, watching this show, I am so thankful that they didn’t make it without me,” she said. She emphasized how proud she was of herself for pushing through one of the toughest periods of her life. “Even before the verdict is out for this show, I am going to give it to myself for pulling through.”

The upcoming series, ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’, is an Indian spin-off of the global ‘Citadel’ series on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Raj and DK and written by Sita R. Menon, the show features Samantha alongside Varun Dhawan in lead roles. The plot promises a thrilling mix of action and intrigue, with the two stars playing characters who transition from lovers to adversaries.

At the trailer launch, Varun Dhawan had nothing but admiration for his co-star’s perseverance. He praised Samantha for her ability to push through, despite the tremendous difficulties she faced.

“I’ve never been on a shoot or a creative process like that before, where I witnessed a co-actor going through such challenges,” Varun said. “You learn a lot about human resilience and strength when you see someone battling something and still succeeding. Samantha inspired not just me, but also Raj, DK, Sita, and everyone at Amazon.”

The series, which also stars Kay Kay Menon, Simran Bagga, and Emma Canning, is set to release on November 7, 2024.