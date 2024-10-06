Samantha Ruth Prabhu reviews Ananya Pandey’s ‘CTRL’

Ananya Pandey is making waves with her recent screen-life AI thriller, ‘CTRL.’ Helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the film released on October 4 on Netflix. The film traces the dark side of AI and poses the question- what will happen if AI gains control of our lives, which we willingly give? Following its release, the film has been amassing positive feedback from viewers and critics alike. Joining them is Samantha Ruth Prabhu who is all praises for Ananya Pandey’s ‘CTRL.’

Talking to her Instagram Stories, Samantha shared the poster of the AI thriller and lauded the film. She wrote, “Highly recommend and a must watch #CTRL (Clap emoticons) It is gripping from start to finish and exceptionally well-made. @ananyapanday you beauty, your performance was outstanding. It made me quickly grab my phone and uninstall several apps. Congratulations team #CTRL.”

In the film, the ‘Call Me Bae’ actress plays the role of Nella. Nella is in a loving relationship with her boyfriend Joe (Vihaan Samat). They document the small moments of their lives on social media like every other present-day couple. However, things take an ugly turn when he cheats on her. Subsequently, Ananya turns to AI to escape a messy breakup. Frustrated with her life, she signs up on an AI platform called CTRL and relinquishes control of her life and happiness to it. She ends up telling the software that she wants to ‘erase’ her boyfriend. However, in an unanticipated move, the AI takes her word literally and wreaks havoc. Meanwhile, before she knows it, Ananya becomes a murder suspect.

Meanwhile, in a statement, filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane said, “CTRL has been a totally unique journey for me and the team. It’s told in what we call the screen life format, which is telling a story in an almost voyeuristic way using the tech that we use literally every single day. Our goal has been to create this incredible immersive experience and Netflix as a platform has really helped us in reaching our global audience.”

Moreover, Ananya Pandey also opened up about the film. She said, “My character, Nella, is like any of us. She’s caught up in a world dominated by technology and social media. CTRL explores how we navigate the fine line between our online presence and who we are in real life. Working with Vikram sir and Nikhil sir has been an incredible journey, and I can’t wait for you to watch it on Netflix and uncover the connection between Nella and Allen.”