Panchayat Season 4 X (Twitter) review: Love it or not, fans already ask for season 5

‘Panchayat’ Season 4 X (Twitter) review: The wait is finally over. ‘Panchayat’ Season 4 has landed on Prime Video, and fans didn’t waste a second diving right in. Released at midnight on June 24, 2025, the much-loved rural dramedy has sparked a wave of reactions across social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter).

As with every big release, the new season has split the audience. Some are over the moon, and others are feeling a bit let down.

Fans who stayed up all night to binge-watch the entire season have flooded timelines with their hot takes.

For many, Season 4 felt like a heartfelt continuation of life in Phulera, with characters who’ve become almost like family. Some fans were quick to praise the emotional depth, the subtle humour, and the village politics that ‘Panchayat’ is now famous for.

“Wrapped up Panchayat Season 4. Thanks Tvf for giving us one more roller coaster ride of literally every possible thing, worth giving it a binge watch everytime” one user wrote.

Wrapped up Panchayat Season 4. Thanks Tvf for giving us one more roller coaster ride of literally every possible thing, worth giving it a binge watch everytime pic.twitter.com/KskAfkVxSQ — Ayush (@raghavayush7) June 24, 2025

Other users also expressed their appreciation. Here are some tweets.

Just completed #Panchayat Season 4. It wasn’t just good, it was also classy.

Fav. –

1.Jaisa karoge waisa bharoge.

2.Gareeb hu gaddar nahi.

Real, raw and well directed. @TheViralFever

tried their best not to lower their standards with any nonsense or masala or stupid marketing. — Harsh Agarwal (@indian_harsh) June 24, 2025

Panchayat season 4 me bhi maza aaya …. bs ending predictable krdi — Jannhvi ♡ (@janhvii_18) June 24, 2025

Binged #panchayat season 4 on @PrimeVideoIN , I’m positive i won’t be able to sleep after what is just witnessed, subtle, Desi yet entertainment overdose, hatsoff to all the people behind this✌️ can’t wait for season 5 already #PanchayatOnPrime #panchayatseason4 — Vineet Sharma (@VINEET_SHARMA_1) June 24, 2025

Hi @TheViralFever, Panchayat Season 4 once again proves why Panchayat is a storytelling gem. With every episode, it masterfully balances lighthearted village misadventures and deeper emotional undercurrents. Now… Awaiting Season 5✨#PanchayatOnPrime

#panchayatseason4 pic.twitter.com/FBJ2rADIET — सर्वोत्तम सिंह परिहार (@SarvoParihar) June 24, 2025

Finished watching all the episodes of Panchayat (season 4). A big salute to the actors for their great acting as always and big thanks to the makers for their extraordinary effort. Now, waiting for season 5 #Panchayat #PanchayatSeason4 #Webseries #TVF #PrimeVideo — Pranav Kumar (@pranavyaadav) June 23, 2025

But not everyone is wearing rose-tinted glasses. A significant chunk of the audience seems to feel that the storylines dragged a little too much this time.

For them, the plot lacked the tight pacing that earlier seasons had nailed so well.

Is it just me or is Panchayat season 4 a little flat this time? Missing some elements. @PrimeVideoIN @TheViralFever

Still bigne watched continuously overnight. — beardandbarfi (@travelnoma) June 24, 2025

I recently watched *Panchayat* Season 4, and it didn’t leave the same impact as the previous three seasons. It felt like the acting, screenplay, and direction had changed somewhat, with the simplicity that characterized earlier seasons noticeably absent.#panchayatseason4 pic.twitter.com/t2dn7gOJCH — RealOneDeepak ‎ ꙰ (@realonedeepak) June 24, 2025

#Panchayat season 4 is a huge let down. Too much politics & doesn’t move the story forward much. Here’s how I would have fixed the season:

1. First episode establish the shooter clearly & motive

2. Write out Vidayak in the first couple of episodes ( 1 season was enough) (1/2) — Batman837 (@Batman8371) June 24, 2025

One user even shared their personal experience of working in a rural setup and how they could connect to ‘Panchayat’ Season 4 in more ways than one.

मैंने Panchayat Season 4 एक ही रात में पूरा देख डाला। वजह सीधी है कि ये सीरीज़ सिर्फ मनोरंजन नहीं, बल्कि उन लाखों सरकारी कर्मचारियों की जिंदगी को बयां करती है जो देश के गांवों में सेवा दे रहें हैं। मैं खुद एक सरकारी कर्मचारी हूं, जो हर दिन ग्रामीणों से मिलता है, उनकी परेशानियां… pic.twitter.com/BYDRtR0Bi0 — Lokesh Kumar (@TweetByLokesh) June 24, 2025

Still, amidst all the debates, it’s clear that the love for the ‘Panchayat’ universe is alive and kicking. Fans shared memes, inside jokes, and plenty of theories about what could unfold in the next season.

The characters of Abhishek Tripathi, Pradhan ji, Vikas, Prahlad, and Manju Devi continue to hold a special place in viewers’ hearts, even if some plot choices sparked disagreement this time.

Whether fans are on Team “We Need Season 5 Now” or Team “It’s Losing Its Magic,” one thing is for sure, ‘Panchayat’ Season 4 has everyone talking.