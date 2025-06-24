Logo

# OTT

Panchayat Season 4 X (Twitter) review: Love it or not, fans already ask for season 5

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | June 24, 2025 10:58 am

Image Source: Prime Video

‘Panchayat’ Season 4 X (Twitter) review: The wait is finally over. ‘Panchayat’ Season 4 has landed on Prime Video, and fans didn’t waste a second diving right in. Released at midnight on June 24, 2025, the much-loved rural dramedy has sparked a wave of reactions across social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter).

As with every big release, the new season has split the audience. Some are over the moon, and others are feeling a bit let down.

Fans who stayed up all night to binge-watch the entire season have flooded timelines with their hot takes.

For many, Season 4 felt like a heartfelt continuation of life in Phulera, with characters who’ve become almost like family. Some fans were quick to praise the emotional depth, the subtle humour, and the village politics that ‘Panchayat’ is now famous for.

“Wrapped up Panchayat Season 4. Thanks Tvf for giving us one more roller coaster ride of literally every possible thing, worth giving it a binge watch everytime” one user wrote.

Other users also expressed their appreciation. Here are some tweets.

But not everyone is wearing rose-tinted glasses. A significant chunk of the audience seems to feel that the storylines dragged a little too much this time.

Also Read: Panchayat Season 4: Giant cooker vs lauki grabs eyeballs on Patna Marine Drive

For them, the plot lacked the tight pacing that earlier seasons had nailed so well.

One user even shared their personal experience of working in a rural setup and how they could connect to ‘Panchayat’ Season 4 in more ways than one.

Still, amidst all the debates, it’s clear that the love for the ‘Panchayat’ universe is alive and kicking. Fans shared memes, inside jokes, and plenty of theories about what could unfold in the next season.

The characters of Abhishek Tripathi, Pradhan ji, Vikas, Prahlad, and Manju Devi continue to hold a special place in viewers’ hearts, even if some plot choices sparked disagreement this time.

Whether fans are on Team “We Need Season 5 Now” or Team “It’s Losing Its Magic,” one thing is for sure, ‘Panchayat’ Season 4 has everyone talking.

