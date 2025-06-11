Panchayat Season 4 trailer OUT: Phulera’s election madness hits screens on THIS date

The much-loved comedy-drama ‘Panchayat’ is back, and this time the stakes in Phulera village are higher, the campaigns louder, and the chaos even more delicious. Prime Video has finally unveiled the official trailer of ‘Panchayat’ Season 4, and the buzz is real — not just for the new story twists but also because fans have unlocked an earlier release date.

Yes, ‘Panchayat’ is now hitting your screens on June 24, 2025, thanks to an overwhelming fan-driven voting war.

Advertisement

Catch ‘Panchayat’ Season 4 trailer here:

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Power struggles, political drama, and good old Phulera fun

The new trailer gives a hearty glimpse into what awaits viewers this season — a fiery election face-off between the beloved Manju Devi and the ever-ambitious Kranti Devi.

The quiet village of Phulera turns into a political battleground, complete with thunderous rallies, catchy desi campaign songs, bold promises, and enough colourful drama to keep you hooked.

But don’t let the public slogans fool you. Behind the scenes, it’s a world of whispered alliances, cheeky digs, and strategic backdoor moves. The beauty of ‘Panchayat’ has always been in its ability to turn the ordinary into something extraordinarily entertaining, and Season 4 looks ready to push that envelope even further.

How fans played a role in the early trailer release of ‘Panchayat’ Season 4:

This season isn’t just about the story. It’s also about the fans. Prime Video and TVF roped in the audience like never before with a unique voting challenge on a specially created website. Viewers could pick sides: Team Manju Devi or Team Kranti Devi.

Over 6.5 million votes poured in, turning the virtual campaign into a full-on digital festival. Fans competed passionately, rallying their favourites to the top.

Their enthusiasm didn’t just crown a winner, it literally moved the release date forward. Thanks to this record-breaking engagement, ‘Panchayat’ Season 4 is now arriving earlier than planned, streaming globally in over 240 countries and territories starting June 24.

What the makers and stars have to say

Talking about the upcoming season, Chandan Kumar, the creator and writer, said that ‘Panchayat’ has always been a story that grows naturally from season to season.

“With each chapter, we try to stay true to Phulera’s simple yet emotionally rich world while adding layers to the story and characters. Season 4 brings new faces, new tensions, and deeper relationships,” he shared.

Kumar emphasized that the collaboration with Prime Video and TVF has given the show space to evolve while staying fresh and relatable.

Neena Gupta, who has effortlessly won hearts as Manju Devi, said playing this role has been one of her most rewarding experiences.

“Manju Devi has gone from being a hesitant village pradhan to becoming a powerful, self-assured leader. It’s been such a joy to see her journey evolve on-screen. Season 4 is not just more fun — it’s full of surprises,” she teased.

Meanwhile, Jitendra Kumar, the much-loved Sachiv ji, shared his excitement about returning to the role that has now become iconic.

“What makes ‘Panchayat’ special is its authentic storytelling. It connects with people across the board, whether you’re from a metro city or a village. The way the show balances humour with real emotions is what I love the most. Season 4 brings fresh madness, new conflicts, and plenty of laugh-out-loud moments. I can’t wait for fans to experience it.”

When and where to watch

Mark your calendars — ‘Panchayat’ Season 4 will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on June 24, 2025.

Whether you’re watching from India or from any of the 240+ countries where the show will stream, this season promises to be the most entertaining one yet.

Let the village games begin!