‘Panchayat’ season 4: Makers reveal what keeps the magic alive

Panchayat Season 4: If you’ve ever found yourself chuckling, tearing up, or simply soaking in the charm of ‘Panchayat’, you’re not alone.

The hit OTT series, directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, has become a cultural phenomenon thanks to its down-to-earth storytelling and characters who feel like real people you might know.

After three fantastic seasons, ‘Panchayat’ has firmly planted itself in the hearts of viewers all over India.

And guess what? ‘Panchayat’ Season 4 is on the horizon, with fans buzzing in anticipation.

Deepak Kumar Mishra recently opened up about why the show connects so deeply with its audience. “It’s all about authenticity,” he said. “From the very beginning, we aimed to create a world that’s not just a backdrop but a place that feels lived-in and genuine.”

Season 1 kept things cozy and emotional, focusing on the small details that make a village tick. By Season 2, the story expanded — remember the whole Phulera election drama? That brought in fresh characters while letting old favorites evolve naturally.

One standout figure is Bhushan, aka Banrakas — the antagonist who gets as much love as hatred. Mishra admitted that Bhushan’s rise wasn’t forceful but rather grew out of the story’s momentum and the director’s own affection for the character.

“His battle with Pradhanji? It’s far from over,” he teased, hinting at more thrilling confrontations ahead.

For writer Chandan Kumar, scripting ‘Panchayat’ is like peeling an onion — there’s always more beneath the surface. “On the outside, Phulera looks simple,” he said, “but underneath, it’s full of laughter, sorrow, political drama, and quiet change.”

With every season, the village feels less like a setting and more like a living, breathing character in its own right.

Season 4 promises to keep the magic alive, reuniting the stellar cast led by Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, and Raghubir Yadav, alongside fan favorites like Faisal Malik and Chandan Roy.

Produced by The Viral Fever and co-directed by Mishra and Akshat Vijaywargiya, the upcoming episodes are set to dive deeper into the lives of these unforgettable characters.