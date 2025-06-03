Ed Sheeran shares heartwarming moments with Shah Rukh Khan and Arijit Singh

Ed Sheeran isn’t just a global pop sensation, he’s also quickly becoming Bollywood’s favorite international house guest.

As he gears up to drop his new track ‘Sapphire’, the British crooner has taken fans behind the scenes of his recent India tour, offering up a wholesome mix of music, culture, and star-studded bonding.

In a delightful reel that’s winning hearts online, Ed Sheeran is seen sharing a light-hearted moment with none other than Shah Rukh Khan. Yes, ‘the’ King Khan! SRK charmingly hums the hook of ‘Sapphire’, while Ed looks on with his signature smile.

The bromance is real, and the internet can’t get enough.

Another gem in the reel is a candid shot of Ed chilling with India’s musical magician, Arijit Singh.

Though the picture is simple, fans are calling it iconic—two musical powerhouses, one frame, and a million feels.

But Ed’s India trip wasn’t just about big names and bigger stages. He fully embraced the desi vibe—singing in Hindi, trying his hand at traditional Indian instruments, and even getting a Punjabi tattoo.

One moment he’s strumming a sitar, the next he’s grooving with college students busting moves to ‘Sapphire’. It’s clear he wasn’t just touring—he was connecting.

This isn’t Ed’s first Indian adventure. He’s been here before and every time, he makes it count. Earlier this year, he brought his record-breaking ‘+–= / x’ Tour to India, performing in cities like Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Shillong, and wrapping up in Delhi-NCR.

His parting message? Pure love. “The last three weeks in India have been magical. I’ve learned a lot. Thank you for welcoming me and hopefully I will come back soon!” he said, closing his Delhi gig with fan-favorite tracks like ‘Bad Habits’ and ‘Shape of You’.

And who could forget last year’s bash hosted by Farah Khan? Bollywood rolled out the red carpet for Ed with a star-studded party. Videos from the night took over social media—especially the one where SRK joined Ed in an impromptu duet of ‘Perfect’.

Another viral moment showed SRK teaching Ed his iconic arms-wide-open pose. They sealed the night with a hug and a kiss, with Ed captioning it, “This is the Shape of Us. Spreading love together…”.

India clearly holds a special place in Ed’s heart!