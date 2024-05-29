‘Panchayat’ season 3 sneak peek: Here is what happens in the series

Amazon Prime Video’s comedy-drama ‘Panchayat’ has finally relieved fans’ excitement with its third installment. Panchayat Season 3 of the popular web series was released on the platform on May 28, following the previous season’s cliffhanger ending.

The second season, released on May 18, 2022, concluded with Prahlad receiving news that his son, who served in the military, had been martyred. The somber news cast a gloomy air over Phulera. The post-credit scene left the audience with a cliffhanger involving a plot against Phulera’s secretary, Abhishek Tripathi, hatched by Chandra Kishore Singh out of spite. In the scene, Manju Devi and Rinki receive a letter stating Tripathi’s transfer.

Fast forward to May 28, 2024, the makers address the question of Tripathi’s transfer that has perplexed fans for two years. The new season opens with the arrival of a new Secretary in Phulera, but the villagers are not ready to let go of their beloved former MBA aspirant secretary, Tripathi. The arrival of the new Secretary sparks a series of hostilities and power plays, generously infused with the show’s trademark comic relief. Meanwhile, Chandra Kishore continues his efforts to ensure the transfer is successful. Unexpected developments soon unfold, determining the fate of Phulera and its ‘Sachiv.’

Whether the people of Phulera will be able to bring back their old ‘Sachiv,’ and how this will sit with those in power, is a question fans can look forward to being answered in the latest installment of the series. However, the new season may seem slow-paced and dragged to some viewers. Nonetheless, it remains a ride brimming with emotions and rural politics taking center stage. The series’ iconic comic elements, developed through the raw-textured colloquial language of Phulera, wit, and parodies, are present in this new segment.

Fans can binge-watch the Panchayat season 3 and enjoy its simple, honest, and entertaining writing brought to the screen by a talented cast. The latest installment features Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, and Sanvikaa reprising their roles as the Sachiv, Manju Devi (Pradhan), Brij Bhushan Dubey (Pradhan-pati), Prahladchand, Vikas, and Rinki, respectively. Pankaj Jha, who played MLA Chandra Kishore Singh and entered the series in the second season, also plays a pivotal role in the latest installment.