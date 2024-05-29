Panchayat Season 3 review: Rural politics heat up with drama and intrigue

The long-awaited third season of Panchayat has finally arrived, two years after the second season left fans eager for more. This time, the series ventures deeper into the politics of rural India, weaving a complex tapestry of bureaucracy and local intrigue. Starring an outstanding cast including Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, and Raghubir Yadav, Panchayat season 3 offers a mix of surprises, humor, and drama, although it does leave some storylines unresolved.

As the season begins, viewers are immediately drawn into the escalating tension in the village of Phulera. With the looming question of who will become the next Pradhan and the unpredictable actions of the local MLA, the stakes are higher than ever. The rivalry between Bhushan, also known as Banrakas (played by Durgesh Kumar), and Pradhan Brij Bhushan (Raghubir Yadav) adds to the gripping political drama.

The season kicks off with the arrival of a new Panchayat secretary, Sachiv. However, unlike the warm welcome given to Abhishek Tripathi (Jitendra Kumar) in previous seasons, this new secretary receives a much colder reception, reflecting the shifting dynamics in the village. Prahlad and Vikas, who once greeted newcomers with sweets and water, are notably absent.

Pradhan ji, using his political acumen, manages to bring Abhishek Tripathi back to Phulera just as the new secretary is leaving, setting the stage for the upcoming Panchayat elections. This maneuver, however, further strains the already tense relationship with MLA Chandrakishore Singh (Pankaj Jha).

Despite some slow moments, the third season of Panchayat does not skimp on entertainment, emotion, or excitement. One of the standout elements this season is the subtle evolution of key characters. Manju Devi, who initially preferred to stay in the background while her husband made decisions, emerges as a more confident and politically savvy Sarpanch. Her development is portrayed naturally and convincingly, avoiding any heavy-handed storytelling.

Manju Devi’s growth is also evident in her support for her daughter Rinki (Sanvikaa), who is pursuing higher education and a career. This season, Rinki’s character becomes more prominent, adding depth to the family dynamics and showcasing the changing roles of women in the village.

The brilliance of Panchayat’s writing lies in its straightforward yet impactful storytelling. The characters’ transformations come out as a natural progression rather than a dramatic shift, making the narrative relatable and engaging. Abhishek Tripathi, the Panchayat secretary, finds himself more entangled in village politics than he ever anticipated, adding another layer of complexity to the plot.

In conclusion, Panchayat season 3 succeeds in delivering a compelling story that captures the essence of rural Indian politics and life. While some questions remain unanswered, the season’s blend of humor, drama, and authentic character development keeps viewers thoroughly engaged. The series continues to shine with its honest depiction of village life, making it a must-watch for fans and newcomers alike.